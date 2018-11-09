FilmRise To Digitally Release ‘Life In The Doghouse’

FilmRise will digitally release the Theatrical on Demand feature Life In The Doghouse starting November 20, 2018.

Directed by Ron Davis, the documentary presents the incredible life stories of Ron Danta and Danny Robertshaw, who have been rescuing and finding new homes for over 10,000 abandoned dogs for the last 10 years. In 2008, Danta and Robertshaw were honored with the ASPCA Humanitarian Award for their dog rescue efforts following Hurricane Katrina.

Life In The Doghouse will be available for sale and rental on iTunes, Prime Video, Google Play, and Xbox.