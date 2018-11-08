MIP Cancun/DISCOP Joburg: Viacom Joins ‘Club 57’

Viacom International Media Networks leads with 100 Days To Fall In Love (pictured). The comedy series follows two friends who make deals with their husbands to take a break from their marriages.

In Killing Me Lovingly, a widower turns into a serial killer and chooses women with fatal diagnoses as his victims. Club 57 finds siblings Eva and Ruben accidentally time traveling to 1957, and changing the future in the process.

Comedy series Educando a Nina is the story of a reggaeton group showgirl who dreams of being a singer. In order to save her father, she must take on another person’s identity. In live-action series N00bees, Silvia creates an E-Sports team to enter the Professional League of Video Games.

The iconic band of brothers, consisting of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, returns in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.