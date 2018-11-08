MIP Cancun/DISCOP Joburg: Record TV Depicts The ‘Apocalypse’

Brazilian broadcaster Record TV has a slate showcasing dramatic interpretations of Bible stories.

Soap opera Jesus (Jesús) chronicles the life story of the son of God. The series includes little-known passages, as well as the stories of the people around him. After her mother’s death, Leah (Lea) must take care of her newborn sister, Rachel. Years later, Leah meets and falls in love with Jacob, but is saddened when he falls in love with Rachel. They trick him into marrying Leah, but Jacob secretly weds Rachel, too.

Apocalypse (Apocalipsis) portrays the End of Times in a multi-generational tale (pictured). The third phase of the story tells of one man using his rival’s studies to bring to light his true identity, the antichrist. Asher, Joanne, and Zach are childhood friends until both boys fall for Joanne in The Rich and Lazarus (El Rico y Lázaro). As their love triangle develops, they witness historic and Biblical events.

After the death of Moses, Joshua must lead the Hebrews to The Promised Land (La Tierra Prometida).