MIP Cancun/DISCOP Joburg: Multicom Brings ‘For Now’

Multicom Entertainment‘s diverse slate for MIP Cancun showcases dramedy For Now (pictured). The film finds four Aussie pals and siblings taking a road trip to California to audition for a dance school.

In sports comedy Streaker, high school teacher Balz Naef is experiencing a financial crisis. His solution is to recruit students as streakers in an illegal sports gambling ring. Remarkable Life of John Weld looks at Weld’s Hollywood start as a stunt double in the ’20s to his later accomplishments as a journalist and novelist.

World War II Marine and Iwo Jima survivor Sammy Bernstein tells the terrifying tale of the two battles he was forced to fight in historical documentary Shadow of Suribachi: Sammy’s Story. Since 2017, Multicom has completed more than 20 Film Restorations, including The Long Way Home, The Convent, and The Adventures of Pinocchio.