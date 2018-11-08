MIP Cancun/DISCOP Joburg: ‘Heidi’ Charms Mondo TV

Headquartered in Rome, Mondo TV brings a roster of live-action and animation titles to DISCOP, starting with Heidi, Bienvenida a Casa. The series focuses on Heidi’s new life in an urban city where she meets loveable and whacky new characters. In spin-off series Heidi Bienvenida al Show (pictured), Heidi returns to metropolitan living ready to experience new places and music.

When a fox named Kit arrives into Carrot Town and starts inventing all sorts of gadgets for the residents, mayor Silas Hopner grows irritated by the outsider in Invention Story. Seasons one and two of Robot Trains follow five train heroes that transform into robots.

With her magic bracelet and rebellious spirit, Sissi The Young Empress helps people and animals achieve harmony on the Schönbrunn Palace grounds. DISCOP Johannesburg Stand 101