MIP Cancun/DISCOP Joburg: Calinos Highlights ‘Our Story’

Istanbul-based Calinos Entertainment travels to MIP Cancun with a slate topped by three Turkish series.

Forbidden Fruit is a drama about two sisters, Yildiz and Zeynep. When Zeynep begins working at Halit’s partner’s firm, Halit’s wife Ender recruits Yildiz in her plot to divorce Halit.

In the romantic drama Our Story (pictured), Filiz has no time for love because she must take care of her five siblings. However, her outlook changes when she meets Baris.

Woman focuses on young mother Bahar, but also tells the stories of several other women in the process. In mourning for her beloved husband, Bahar’s estranged mother and sisters reenter her life and bring unexpected events.