MIP Cancun/DISCOP Joburg: AMC And The ‘Unspeakable’

AMC Studios is bringing documentaries to the next level in its eclectic line-up.

The mini-series Unspeakable (pictured) examines the lives of the victims of the 1980s tainted blood scandal. This Close is a relationship dramedy about twenty-something best friends Kate and Michael, who just to happen to be deaf, trying to navigate Los Angeles.

The comedy Documentary Now! spoofs the world’s best-known documentaries with an impressive line-up of guests, including Anne Hathaway, Owen Wilson, and Cate Blanchett. It stars Fred Armisen and Bill Hader, and is hosted by Helen Mirren.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror showcases A-List writers, directors, and other storytellers who explore the main themes and sources of inspiration present in the horror genre. Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle examines Jim Jones’ transformation from charismatic preacher and civil rights activist into a demagogue who led the biggest mass suicide in American history.