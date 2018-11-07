MIP Cancun/DISCOP Joburg: All3media Soars With ‘White Dragon’

All3media International distributes over 11,000 hours of content across all genres, with a focus on drama, comedy, factual, entertainment, and formats.

White Dragon (aka Strangers) follows university lecturer Jonah Mulray as he travels to Hong Kong to identify the body of his dead wife (pictured). Once there, he discovers his wife’s double life. Psychological thriller Cheat depicts the relationship between university professor Leah and her student Rose that spirals out of control.

Desiree Akhavan co-writes, directs, and stars in The Bisexual, a funny and unapologetic take on the differences between dating men and women. In each episode of Flirty Dancing, two singletons are taught a dance, which they then perform at their first meeting. Will the new couple’s first dance spark a beautiful romance?

In When I Grow Up, adult workplaces are turned upside down when a group of kids are given free reign in running the company.