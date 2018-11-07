MIP Cancun/DISCOP Joburg: A+E Presents ‘I Knew Jesus’

A+E Networks‘ portfolio is comprised of dramatic scripted series, new and returning factual series, and TV movies.

I Knew Jesus (pictured) investigates the men and women who were closest to him while he was alive, including Mary Magdalene and John the Baptist. In Project Blue Book, astrophysicist Dr. J. Allen Hynek is recruited by the U.S. Air Force to research UFOs and related phenomena.

Dan Abrams introduces urban and rural police forces to offer viewers insight into local police departments in Live PD: Police Patrol. Forged In Fire: Knife Or Death showcases America’s most experienced bladesmiths, martial artists, and knife experts, who make their way through unimaginable challenges to win a $20,000 grand prize.

Jane Green consists of a trio of TV movies depict passionate stories, from extramarital affairs to mid-life crises. DISCOP Johannesburg Stand 40