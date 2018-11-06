Preparing For Singapore’s Asia TV Forum

The Asia TV Forum and Market (ATF) is just 28 days away, and VideoAge will, as usual, keep its international readers apprised of developments at the event both in print and online, before, during and after the market.

While VideoAge‘s online services will report on the ATF’s conference portion, the printed edition, which will receive bonus distribution at the ATF, will focus on the market portion of the ATF to reflect its nature as a publication for selling and buying TV content. Nonetheless, the printed version of VideoAge‘s ATF Issue will also be online starting on the market’s opening day, December 5.

A day before the three-day market starts at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, the Leaders’ Summit will welcome the global industry’s veterans with the theme of “The Next New.”

Among this year’s keynote speakers are Curt Marvis, CEO and co-founder of QYOU, and Andy Kaplan, media industry advisor, non-executive chairman of QYOU India, and the former president of Sony Pictures Television Networks.

The Leaders’ Summit will also feature Ricky Ow, president of Turner Asia Pacific; Aneesh Madan, head of Sports Partnerships at Twitter; Daniel Ives, chief strategy officer and head of Technology Research at GBH Insights; Peter Bithos, CEO of HOOQ; and Vincent Reyes, president and CEO of Philippines’ TV5.

The ATF has collaborated with All3media International once more to bring about the Formats Pitch. The pitching competition features original non-scripted entertainment formats for export and development. Last year’s winning format, Hit It, has successfully aired in Singapore and is represented by All3media International.

This year’s event will also see the inaugural ATF Chinese Pitch. Co-developed with Singapore’s Perfect World Pictures, the pitching platform will present new ideas for development across all Chinese-speaking territories. The finalists of the initiative will pitch their projects on the second day of the three-day event.

The conference portion of the ATF will showcase content from India, Thailand, Turkey, and the Philippines, as well as offer panels on the significance of data and artificial intelligence in content creation, and funding opportunities across the Pacific Rim, and between Europe and Asia.

The ATF runs in conjunction with the Singapore Media Festival (SMF), along with the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), ScreenSingapore, and SMF Ignite.