Up The Ladder: SPI International, El Rey Network

SPI International/FilmBox appointed Haymi Behar to chief marketing officer.

In his newly created position, Behar will be responsible for advancing SPI International’s brand marketing efforts across all platforms, strategic communications, media relations, and publicity. Behar will work closely with SPI’s distribution team and clients across cable, broadcast TV, telecom operators, and on-demand services, in order to further SPI’s business strategy.

Behar previously served in several leadership positions at Dogan Media, most recently as VP, Digital Media & Sales.

El Rey Network named Mauricio Rios as vice president, Programming and Acquisitions.

In his new role, Rios will leverage his two decades of network experience in content acquisitions and audience strategy to help expand the company’s brand across new platforms.

Prior to joining El Rey Network, Rios served as director of Programming and Scheduling for Universo Channel.