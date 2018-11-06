Toei Animation Signs Deals For ‘One Piece’

Toei Animation signed deals with SVoD broadcasters Anime on Demand and Wakanim for One Piece.

In Germany, the anime series will stream on Anime on Demand and Wakanim. The series currently broadcasts on free TV ProSieben Maxx. Wakanim will also offer the series in Russia. One Piece follows Luffy and his crew as they sail in search for the legendary bounty called the “One Piece.”

Ryuji Kochi, president of Toei Animation Europe, remarked, “These announcements are especially impactful considering that One Piece will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2019 with the release of an all-new feature film. After twenty years, One Piece’s story continues to evolve and inspire new generations of viewers.”