IFTA Names New Members For Board of Directors

The Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA) announced the newly selected members for its Board of Directors.

The board members that have been elected for the 2018-2020 term are Cornerstone Films’ Alison Thompson, The Exchange’s Nat McCormick, Lionsgate’s Gene George, Media Asia’s Frederick Tsui, Reel One Entertainment’s Pierre David, StudioCanal’s Anna Marsh, Troma Entertainment’s Lloyd Kaufman, and Voltage Picture’s Alexandra Cocean. The executive committee will continue to be led by chairperson Michael Ryan, vice chairperson Andrew Kramer, and vice chairperson/secretary Clay Epstein.

IFTA board members serving their second term include Tannaz Anisi, Paul Bales, Caroline Couret-Delegue, Gabrielle Stewart, Carl Clifton, Jason Buckley, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jeannine Tang, and Lise Romanoff.