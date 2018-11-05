Zig Zag, CJ ENM, IMTV And BBC Studios Partner On ‘Dating Detectives’

Zig Zag Productions, South Korea’s CJ ENM, BBC Studios, and production house IMTV announced a co-production and distribution deal for Dating Detectives.

The dating and crime procedural mash-up format follows real-life detectives who help single contestants in the search for their ideal romantic partner. Using forensics, interrogation techniques, and psychological profiling, the detectives will find a match.

Zig Zag Productions originated the format and co-developed it with IMTV for both a Korean and English-language broadcast pilot. IMTV produced the South Korean version for CJ ENM’s general entertainment channel tvn.

BBC Studios co-funded the format’s development and holds the worldwide distribution rights, excluding the U.K. and South Korea.