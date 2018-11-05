LATAM Leaders Talk Mexico And Spain At MIP Cancun

MIP Cancun revealed two Super-Panels to be held during its fifth edition from November 14-16, 2018.

Raul Berdonés, founder and CEO of Grupo Secuoya, and Epigmenio Ibarra, CEO of Argos Comunicación, will take part in the Super-Panel titled “Mexico and Spain: Creativity and Production Efficacy Explored” to discuss best practices in development, production, and talent management.

The second Super-Panel, “Originals – The Quest For Brand-Defining Content,” will look at how broadcasters and studios are focusing on owning exclusive, original IP. Confirmed speakers include Mediapro U.S.’s Daniel Burman, Atresmedia Studios’ Ignacio Manubens, and RAI’s Michele Zatta. This year’s event will also feature the distribution market as well as the “30 Minutes With” conferences.