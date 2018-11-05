Effe TV Signs Licensing Deals For laF

Feltrinelli Group’s Effe TV signed new licensing agreements for international TV series for its pay-TV service laF.

The six series are Cardinal from Entertainment One; In The Dark and the third season of The Durrells from BBC Studios; The War of the Worlds and the third season of Victoria from ITV Studios Global Entertainment; and Death Comes To Pemberley from Endemol Shine.

Riccardo Chiattelli, laF director, said, “We are proud to have enriched our show schedule with many new high-quality TV series drawn from books and to have been the first to bring them to Italy.”