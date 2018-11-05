DLA Launches Third Edition At DISCOP Johannesburg

Digital Lab Africa (DLA) is commencing its third edition at DISCOP Johannesburg.

Organized by the Embassy of France & French Institute in South Africa, Digital Lab Africa is a digital content incubation platform for African artists, producers, start-ups, and entrepreneurs. On the South African market’s second day, November 15, DLA will announce its call for applications. The call is aimed at developing projects looking for partners and financial backing.

Patrick Zuchowicki, DISCOP CEO, stated, “DISCOP is committed to empowering young creators and enriching Africa’s multiscreen ecosystems. Our partnership with Digital Lab Africa is a great way for DISCOP to address the numerous gaps across the development of a sound multimedia sector in Africa.”