Armoza Inks Deal With Bandicoot TV For ‘Singerella’

Armoza Formats signed its first international deal for Singerella with the U.K.’s Bandicoot TV.

Developed by Armoza, each episode of the singing competition presents one woman with unfulfilled musicals dreams with the opportunity of a lifetime. Backed by the Argonon Group, Bandicoot TV acquired the local rights to the factual entertainment format.

Derek McLean, managing director of Bandicoot TV, remarked, “It’s a clever combination of Saturday night entertainment TV values, but with some great factual storytelling and some classic wish fulfillment. Bandicoot can’t wait to bring this to the U.K., as a very clever new take on a familiar world.”