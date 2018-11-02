Whistler Film Festival Announces Programming Line-Up

Whistler Film Festival announced the programming line-up for its 18th annual edition.

Out of more than 1,000 submissions, 85 films were selected, representing 12 countries. WFF opens with Josie Rourke’s Mary Queen of Scots, while the closing title is the surf documentary Momentum Generation. WFF will screen six award season options: On The Basis Of Sex, Stockholm, At Eternity’s Gate, If Beale Street Could Talk, Roma, and Family First.

Paul Gratton, director of Programming, remarked, “It is gratifying to note that the Whistler Film Festival continues to improve on the quality of its film offerings at the same time that it is growing its representation of female directed movies.”

Whistler Film Festival will take place from November 28-December 2, 2018. Find the complete programming details online.