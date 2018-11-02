SPI Int’l CEO Talks Video Industry Future At Asia Video Summit

SPI International CEO Berk Uziyel was featured amongst the participants at Asia Video Summit.

Uziyel participated on “The Next Wave of Digital Video” panel, alongside BBC Studios’ Shad Hashmi, Netflix’s Tony Zameczkowski, OONA’s Christophe Hochart, and Branded’s Jasper Donat.

At the event, Uziyel said, “The success of media companies relies on relevance and hybrid services which is why SPI strongly postulates that the coexistence of OTT and linear TV will be the future. Linear TV streaming will become diversified but it is crucial to have engaging content available on all screens to stay relevant.”

To further the company’s vision of diversified and engaging content, SPI International recently launched the Timeless Drama Channel, dedicated to Turkish drama and film.