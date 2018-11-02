Lionsgate India and SonyLIV Partner For Lionsgate Play Launch

Lionsgate India and SonyLIV partnered to launch Lionsgate Play on the SonyLIV streaming platform.

Lionsgate Play will launch with more than 500 hours of Starz and Lionsgate original series, including Power, Vida, Sweetbitter (pictured), and the anticipated The Spanish Princess, among others. The incoming content will be bundled with SonyLIV’s current programming, which features hit series such as Indian Idol and Kaun Banega Crorepati(Who Wants to Be A Millionaire).

Rohit Jain, managing director of Lionsgate India, commented, “Our collaboration is the latest milestone in elevating our brand in India, and we’re delighted to kick off our partnership with a robust portfolio of Lionsgate and Starz programming.”