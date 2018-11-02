Hulu Inks Licensing Deal With Fox TV Distribution

Hulu signed a licensing deal with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution.

As part of the deal, Hulu has become the exclusive streaming hub for all 13 seasons of King of the Hill. The streaming service also acquired the post-broadcast streaming rights to Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, American Dad!, The Cleveland Show, and Futurama.

Hulu is also the exclusive post-broadcast streaming home to other 20th Century Fox Television Distribution series, such as The Orville, The Gifted (pictured), and The Last Man on Earth, among others.