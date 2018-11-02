Fathom Film Group Opens Distribution Unit

Fathom Film Group established Fathom Distribution.

The distribution unit will work to secure licenses and pre-sales for projects, as well as market projects internationally. Fathom Distribution recently closed presale deals for the feature documentary The New Black Gold with ARTE/ZDF in Germany, NRK in Norway, and Canal D in Canada.

Ann Shin, executive producer at Fathom, stated, “Independent producers like us have to find alternate ways of financing their projects, including co-productions and dealing directly with broadcasters and OTT service providers in other territories. It made eminent sense for Fathom to open up a distribution arm as we were traveling to different jurisdictions to broker deals anyway.”