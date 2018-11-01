Up The Ladder: fuboTV

fuboTV appointed sports media executive Hannah Brown as its first chief strategy officer.

In her new role based in fuboTV’s New York City headquarters, Brown will lead strategic development and execution as the company advances its replacement business in the U.S. and enters new international territories. Prior to joining fuboTV, Brown served as senior vice president of Corporate Development at Relevent Sports Group. She currently serves as a board member of BRC Group and InCrowd.

David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of fuboTV, remarked, “Hannah’s longtime support for our vision and her expertise in corporate strategy for media and sports companies are valuable additions to our executive team. I look forward to Hannah’s guidance as we continue to innovate and grow fuboTV both in the U.S. and abroad.”