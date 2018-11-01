Prime Entertainment Inks Package Deal With AB Groupe

Prime Entertainment Group signed a package deal with AB Groupe.

AB Groupe picked up French Coast Fishermen, Science Made Easy, and Yuri Gagarin: Seven Years in Solitude.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales for Prime Entertainment, said, “We are truly glad to be announcing these new deals with AB. They have been great partners since 2014 for a great variety of our shows including mountain and extreme sports, outdoor programs, science and history, which work well on their channel. It is a great satisfaction that they keep finding among our catalog the high-quality programs that they need for their high growing TV offer.”