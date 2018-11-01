Eureka! Media Acquires Aerostar TV

Eureka! Media, the operator of the English-language SVoD service AeroCinema, acquired France’s aviation channel Aerostar TV.

AeroCinema and Aerostar TV entered a strategic alliance for content production and channel distribution last year. Aerostar TV is distributed by France’s Orange, Free, and Bouygues, and reaches an audience base of over 16 million.

Phil Osborn, Eureka! Media owner and CEO, said, “This is a big step forward for both companies, as our goals have ultimately been to reach a worldwide audience across all markets and platforms. Aviation and space are not only growth industries, but represent one of the finest of human endeavors.”