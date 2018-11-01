Banijay Asia Picks Up ‘The Four’ For India

Banijay Asia acquired the local rights to The Four from Armoza Formats.

Developed and produced by Armoza Formats, The Four introduces talented hopefuls to compete against four superstar-quality finalists.

Deepak Dhar, Banijay Asia CEO, commented, “This show has been a huge hit and we are hoping that this new take on the genre will be perceived well by Indian audiences, too.”

The singing format has recently been commissioned in Brazil, Greece, and Lithuania. Additionally, the third season of the series is about to air in Peru.