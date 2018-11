Australia’s Network 10 Greenlights ‘Body Hack’ Season Three

Australian broadcaster Network 10 commissioned a third season of Body Hack from Essential Media Group(EMG).

The eight-part documentary series follows Australian adventurer Todd Sampson as he encounters extraordinary people and cultures, from the Kazakh eagle hunters in Mongolia to the Matsés tribe in the Amazon. The series is funded by the assistance of Screen Australia and Create NSW.

Kew Media Distribution handles international sales.