Viacom And Rainbow Co-Production Starts Filming In Florida

Viacom International Studios (VIS) announced that production for Club 57 has moved to Miami, Florida.

Co-produced by Nickelodeon Latin America and Rainbow Group, Club 57 began filming mid-September on the Italian coast in Puglia. Production will continue at Viacom International Studios in Miami. The series follows Eva and her brother Ruben as they time travel to 1957. Their actions in the past will trigger unexpected changes in the future.

The series has a pan-regional cast with Venezuelan actress Eva Luna Montaner, Italian actor Riccardo Frascari, and Colombian actor Sebastian Silva, among others.