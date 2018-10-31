Studio 100 Media Enters Production For ‘Maya the Bee 3’

Studio 100 Media announced that production has begun for Maya the Bee 3 – The Golden Orb.

The latest feature film in the Maya the Bee series follows Maya and Willi as they deliver a sacred seed to the mysterious Bonsai Mountain. Produced by Studio 100 Media in a co-production with Studio B Animation, and in association with Flying Bark Productions, the film is scheduled for release in 2020/2021.

Studio 100 Film will serve as the international sales agent for the film’s worldwide rights.