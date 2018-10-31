Nick Jr. Too Acquires Nevision’s ‘Floogals’

U.K. production company Nevision signed an agreement Nick Jr. Too for Floogals.

Co-produced by Nevision, Zodiak Kids Studios, and Universal Kids with Jellyfish Pictures, the animated series follows Fleeker, Flo, and Boomer as they complete their mission to experience planet Earth. The Viacom-owned channel in the U.K. will begin airing the first 52 episodes starting in December.

Zodiak Kids has sold the series to multiple international broadcasters, including ABC Australia, Italy’s DeAJunior, Thai PBS, Finland’s YLE, and Hong Kong’s RT, among others.