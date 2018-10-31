GMA Debuts ‘Silent Shadow’

GMA launched its newest afternoon primetime series, Silent Shadow (Asawa Ko, Karibal Ko).

Starring Kris Bernal, Thea Tolentino, and Rayver Cruz, the drama series tells the story of Nathan and Rachel, a formerly married couple until Nathan leaves to undergo sexual reassignment and facial feminization surgery. Years later, when the two meet, they compete for a man’s love. In its first week, Silent Shadow garnered an audience share of 41.2 percent, with an average of 2.59 million viewers.

GMA Entertainment Group produced the series.