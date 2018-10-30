Propagate Acquires Electus

Propagate acquired Electus, the independent production and distribution company founded by Ben Silverman.

The company also took a majority interest in the talent management and production firm Artists First. The acquisition of Electus’ international sales division and Artists First’s talent roster expand Propagate’s position as a full-service global studio.

Led by CEO Chris Grant and COO Drew Buckley, Electus produces and distributes series such as Running Wild with Bear Grylls, The Toy Box, and Jane the Virgin. Artists First produces Black-ish and The Gong Show, among others.