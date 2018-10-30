‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’ Licensing Program Expands

Fred Rogers Productions and its worldwide licensing agent 9 Story Brands expanded the licensing program for Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood with renewals and new licensees.

Renewed partners include Church & Dwight, CPS, JAKKS Pacific, and Party City Holdings. Meanwhile, new licensees include ASO, Cra-Z-Art, Handcraft, and York Wallcoverings.

Paul Siefken, president and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions, said, “Each of these companies produces exceptional products that help deepen fans’ connection with Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, and we’re delighted to be working together to enhance the lives of kids and families nationwide.”