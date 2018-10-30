Armando Nuñez To Head CBS Global Distribution

Armando Nuñez has been appointed president and chief executive officer for CBS Global Distribution Group and chief content licensing officer for CBS Corporation.

In his newly created position, Nuñez will oversee the company’s content licensing to domestic and international partners across cable, broadcast television, and on-demand services. Nuñez will remain as head of CBS Studios International and will re-assume leadership of CBS Television Distribution.

Joe Ianniello, president and acting CEO of CBS Corporation, commented, “Armando is a best-in-class executive with strong client relationships on every continent and an impressive track record for creating business opportunities and distribution strategies that maximize revenue for CBS programming.”