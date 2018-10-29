Up The Ladder: Platform One Media

Platform One Media announced the hiring of three seasoned executives.

The new appointments include Steve Lescroart to head of Finance and Strategy, Jill Danton to executive vice president of Production, and Nick Reder to vice president of Business and Legal Affairs. Erin Simon has been promoted to manager of Creative Affairs.

Platform One Media CEO Katie O’Connell Marsh stated, “Steve, Jill and Nick bring such a wealth of experience in designing and executing series in this ever-changing global television marketplace. As we continue to grow and curate our slate, I’m pleased to welcome these highly-respected individuals to our expanding team.”