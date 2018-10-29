SPI International Secures ‘Destroyer’ And ‘The Beach Bum’

SPI International signed a deal with Rocket Science for Destroyer and The Beach Bum.

SPI secured the theatrical, TV, and VoD rights for CEE territories. Starring Nicole Kidman, crime thriller Destroyer tells the story of a police detective who reconnects with people from an undercover assignment. Directed by Harmony Korine, The Beach Bum chronicles the misadventures of stoner poet Moondog.

Berk Uziyel, SPI International CEO, commented, “We are thrilled to see Nicole Kidman garnering serious Oscar buzz for her role in Destroyer while The Beach Bum, with its killer cast, is simply destined to be a huge commercial hit in theaters and later a highly-anticipated TV premiere on FILMBOX channels.”