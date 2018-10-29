Rainbow’s Animation Ranks Among Top MIPJunior Screenings

Rainbow‘s animated titles were among the most screened at MIPJunior.

Produced by Rainbow with Antoniano Bologna and Rai Ragazzi, 44 Cats ranked second. Meanwhile, Dancing Horses ranked fourteenth in the top screenings. Animated preschool series 44 Cats follows the adventures of four adorable kittens who form the music group The Buffycats. It will debut in Italy on Rai Yoyo in November.

Dancing Horses tells the story of three best friends as they attend the New York Academy of Youth Dance and become magical Dance Guardians.