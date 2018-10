ABS-CBN Inks Deal With Canal+ For ‘The Better Half’

ABS-CBN signed distribution deals for three of its dramas: I’ll Never Say Goodbye, Asintado, and The Better Half.

Viet Content acquired romantic drama I’ll Never Say Goodbye, which stars actor Jericho Rosales. S&E Syndication signed an agreement to continue airing revenge series Asintado in Myanmar. Canal+ acquired marital drama The Better Half for Myanmar.