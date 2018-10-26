W Network Signs Partnership Deal With Hallmark Channel

Corus Entertainment‘s W Network inked an exclusive multi-year, multi-platform partnership agreement with Crown Media Family Network’s Hallmark Channel.

The agreement provides W Network with the exclusive Canadian licensing rights to all movies and scripted series produced by Crown for Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Hallmark Channel content will launch on W beginning November 1, 2018. W Network will also present Hallmark Channel-branded season programming, including Countdown to Christmas, Spring Fever, June Weddings, and more.

Daniel Eves, SVP of Specialty at Corus Entertainment, said, “This partnership marks another milestone for W Network’s elite schedule, bringing Canadians even more premium content from a global leader in original programming. This marriage of brands boldly boosts our position as a leading specialty network and we’re proud to be the first to bring the Hallmark Channel to Canada.”