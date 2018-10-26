Stingray Completes Newfoundland Capital Acquisition

Stingray Digital Group completed its acquisition of Newfoundland Capital Corporation (NCC).

Operating 72 local radio stations and 29 repeating stations in Canada, NCC reaches millions of listeners with its variety of radio programming. Rob Steele has stepped down from his position as president and CEO of NCC. Meanwhile, Ian Lurie will continue to assume leadership responsibilities for Stingray’s new radio division.

Eric Boyko, president, CEO, and co-founder of Stingray, remarked, “Through the integration of NCC’s assets and extraordinary talent – both on and off the air – we are poised to take Stingray to new levels of growth and success. Radio is a medium that has personal resonance with each of us, whether for music discovery or local news, and I am confident in its future as it evolves within the digital landscape.