New Regency Opens U.K. Office

New Regency established a new office based out of the U.K.

In an effort to expand the company’s international footprint, the office will be a hub for producing, licensing, and distributing the company’s content library to international territories. New Regency has also appointed Charlotte Thorp (pictured) to senior vice president and head of International Sales. Before joining New Regency, Thorpe oversaw EMEA sales at Lionsgate.

New Regency’s upcoming film slate highlights Bohemian Rhapsody, Widows, and Ad Astra, among other titles.