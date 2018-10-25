Netflix Unveils Five German Original Series

Netflix announced the development and production of five new German original series.

The projects include Tribes of Europa, produced by Wiedemann & Berg Television; Don’t try this at home, produced by BTF Productions; Skylines, produced by Komplizen Film and StickUp Films; an untitled Christmas mini-series, produced by Sommerhaus Film and Katharina Eyssen; and The Barbarians, produced by Gaumont. The five series will launch on Netflix in 2019 and will be available in over 190 countries.

Netflix’s current slate of German originals includes Dark s2, Dogs of Berlin, and The Wave.