Medyapim Wins With ‘Kadin’ At Tokyo Drama Awards

Medyapim received the “Special Award” at the Tokyo Drama Awards for its Turkish adaptation of Nippon TV‘s scripted drama, Woman – My Life For My Children.

The Turkish version, Kadin, is currently in its second season on FOX Turkey. The drama series depicts a single mother who struggles to find happiness for herself and her family in a difficult world. MF Yapim CEO Faruk Bayhan and Medyapim CEO Fatih Aksoy accepted the award.

Last year, the Turkish adaptation of Nippon TV’s Mother also won the “Special Award.”