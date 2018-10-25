CBSSI To Co-Produce ‘District Y’

CBS Studios International signed a co-production deal for the development of District Y with Leora Kamenetzky and L. Benasuly Productions.

Coming out of CBS’s first-look deal with Paper Plane Productions, District Y is the first non-English language, international co-production for CBS Studios International. Commissioned by Israel’s broadcasting corporation, Kan, the 10-part series focuses on a special police unit investigating the murder of a Jewish teenager.

The co-production agreement includes the worldwide distribution and international remake rights for the series.