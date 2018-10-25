Boomerang To Premiere ‘Garfield and Friends’

9 Story Distribution International licensed Garfield and Friends to Boomerang.

The premium subscription video service will premiere the first thirty episodes of the classic series beginning in November. 9 Story acquired Garfield and Friends in 2016 and remastered it into HD format.

Based on the iconic Garfield comic strip created by Jim Davis, the series has been syndicated in 80 countries and translated into 42 languages. It joins other renowned titles on Boomerang such as Scooby-Doo and Tom and Jerry.