Up The Ladder: Nordic Entertainment Group

Nordic Entertainment Group appointed Sahar Kupersmidt to senior vice president and head of Nordic DTH TV. In her new role, Kupersmidt will lead the development of NENT Group’s Viasat satellite operator activities in the Nordic region. Kupersmidt joined NENT Group in 2007, and most recently served as head of Viasat Sweden.

In addition, Mahmoud Mustapha has been appointed to vice president and head of Pay TV Sweden. He previously served as director of Product and Customer Experience at Viasat Sweden.