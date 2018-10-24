Mondo TV Inks Content Deal With Ameba TV

Mondo TV signed a partnership agreement with Canada-based Ameba TV.

As part of the deal, Mondo TV will provide a selection of kids’ animated and live-action programming for Ameba TV’s branded channels. The subscription-based streaming video service will offer Mondo TV series such as Cinderella, Playtime Buddies (pictured), Robin Hood, and Turtle Hero.

Matteo Corradi, Mondo TV CEO, remarked, “We are excited that Canada’s top children’s entertainment platform, Ameba TV, is now a part of our distribution channel. Mondo TV has an extensive library of children’s programming and we are thrilled that these high-quality titles will be available to Ameba TV’s extensive audiences.”