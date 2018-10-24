LocationEXPO Expands At AFM

LocationEXPO will have a larger presence at this year’s American Film Market.

Launched in 2017, LocationEXPO will take place from November 3-6, while the market will take place from October 31-November 7, 2018. Over 60 film commissions, production facilities and services, and government agencies are confirmed to participate within the dedicated exhibition space at the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica.

LocationEXPO participants include Asian Film Commissions Network (AFCNET), Estonian Film Institute, Malta Film Commission, The Mandy Network, PicPortugal, and Screen Brussels, among others.