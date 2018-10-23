Series Mania Announces ‘Call For Projects’ For 2019 Edition

Series Mania has placed a “Call For Projects” for the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions at the next edition of Series Mania Forum, the industry arm of Series Mania.

The Forum will take place from March 25-27, while the festival will be from March 22-30. The deadline for submissions will be January 9. Sixteen projects will be chosen to participate in the pitching sessions in front of TV industry executives, as well as co-producers, distributors, and financiers. The Best Project presented will be awarded a 50,000 euro prize.

Francesco Capurro, head of Series Mania Forum, remarked, “Since day one, our goal with the Forum is to be the preeminent showcase of what’s best in European television development and production. We are delighted to be announcing our ‘Call for Projects’ for 2019.”